Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 823 new cases, 12 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 823 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, October 15. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 173,864 and the total number of deaths to 5,507 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 111 new cases were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,691 cases and 153 deaths. On Thursday, Concordia Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,691 cases, 153 deaths (43 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,582 cases, 48 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,261 cases, 44 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,053 cases, 49 deaths (11 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 891 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 860 cases, 23 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 833 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 780 cases, 22 deaths (22 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 658 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 558 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 557 cases, 15 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- La Salle Parish – 466 cases, 10 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 453 cases, 12 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish – 360 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 328 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 185 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
