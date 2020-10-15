Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 823 new cases, 12 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 823 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, October 15. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 173,864 and the total number of deaths to 5,507 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 111 new cases were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,691 cases and 153 deaths. On Thursday, Concordia Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: