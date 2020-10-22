Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 775 new cases, 9 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 775 new cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday, October 22. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 178,171 and the total number of deaths to 5,593 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 142 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,880 cases and 160 deaths. Also on Thursday, Union and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,880 cases, 160 deaths (35 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,630 cases, 48 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,299 cases, 44 deaths (12 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,097 cases, 51 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 892 cases, 8 deaths (no changes)
- Morehouse Parish – 882 cases, 26 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 868 cases, 16 deaths (8 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 847 cases, 22 deaths (18 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 676 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 593 cases, 16 deaths (17 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 576 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 485 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 459 cases, 14 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 371 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 344 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (no changes)
