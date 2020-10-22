Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 775 new cases, 9 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 775 new cases and 9 new deaths on Thursday, October 22. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 178,171 and the total number of deaths to 5,593 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 142 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,880 cases and 160 deaths. Also on Thursday, Union and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: