Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 744 new cases, 12 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 744 new cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, October 21. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 177,399 and the total number of deaths to 5,584 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases and 1 new death was reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,845 cases and 160 deaths.
On Wednesday, Union Parish reported 1 new death. Morehouse Parish had 3 cases rescinded from their total case count while Catahoula Parish had 2 cases rescinded.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,845 cases, 160 deaths (26 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,622 cases, 48 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,287 cases, 44 deaths (11 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,079 cases, 50 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Madison Parish – 892 cases, 8 deaths (no changes)
- Morehouse Parish – 874 cases, 25 deaths (3 cases rescinded)
- Richland Parish – 860 cases, 16 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 829 cases, 22 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 674 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 576 cases, 16 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 575 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 483 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 452 cases, 14 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- West Carroll Parish – 369 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 340 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (no changes)
