Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 744 new cases, 12 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 744 new cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, October 21. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 177,399 and the total number of deaths to 5,584 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases and 1 new death was reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,845 cases and 160 deaths.

On Wednesday, Union Parish reported 1 new death. Morehouse Parish had 3 cases rescinded from their total case count while Catahoula Parish had 2 cases rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: