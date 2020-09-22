Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 730 new cases, 11 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 730 new cases and 11 new deaths on Tuesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 162,214 and the total number of deaths to 5,218 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 109 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while a total of 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,120 cases and 141 deaths.

On Tuesday, two new deaths were reported in Morehouse Parish and one new death was reported in West Carroll Parish. Two cases were rescinded from Franklin and Caldwell parishes while one case was rescinded from La Salle Parish’s count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,120 cases, 141 deaths (28 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,191 cases, 37 deaths (2 rescinded cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,191 cases, 47 deaths (29 new cases)

Union Parish – 953 cases, 42 deaths (8 new cases)

Madison Parish – 866 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 765 cases, 22 deaths (17 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Richland Parish – 748 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 630 cases, 22 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 611 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 542 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 507 cases, 13 deaths (6 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 432 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 420 cases, 7 deaths (1 rescinded case)

West Carroll Parish – 342 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Caldwell Parish – 299 cases, 3 deaths (2 rescinded cases)

Tensas Parish – 160 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

