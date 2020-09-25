Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 698 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 698 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 163,928 and the total number of deaths to 5,262 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 124 new cases were reported while one case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,193 cases and 142 deaths. On Friday, Concordia Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,193 cases, 142 deaths (30 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,269 cases, 48 deaths (52 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,202 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 963 cases, 42 deaths (9 new cases)

Madison Parish – 870 cases, 8 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 776 cases, 22 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 752 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 640 cases, 22 deaths (9 new cases)

Winn Parish – 622 cases, 18 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 543 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 510 cases, 13 deaths (1 rescinded case)

Catahoula Parish – 433 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 425 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 345 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 300 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

Tensas Parish – 161 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

