BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 974 new cases and 17 new deaths on Sunday, October 25. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 179,842 and the total number of deaths to 5,631 for the state.
This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.
In Northeast Louisiana, 127 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,969 cases and 163 deaths.
On Sunday, Ouachita Parish reported 3 new deaths while Madison Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Sunday, Tensas Parish rescinded 1 case from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,969 cases, 163 deaths (58 new cases, 3 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,649 cases, 48 deaths (16 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,310 cases, 45 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,104 cases, 51 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 893 cases, 9 deaths (1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 888 cases, 26 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 879 cases, 16 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 851 cases, 23 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 684 cases, 19 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 600 cases, 16 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 582 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 495 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 464 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 371 cases, 12 deaths (no changes)
- Caldwell Parish – 351 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (1 case rescinded)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Americans sweet on chocolate, baked goods during pandemic, study finds
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 974 new cases, 17 new deaths on Sunday
- Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf
- VP Pence’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus
- Seven constitutional amendments on the ballot in Louisiana this year.