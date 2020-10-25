Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 974 new cases, 17 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 974 new cases and 17 new deaths on Sunday, October 25. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 179,842 and the total number of deaths to 5,631 for the state.

This update is a reflection of 2 days worth of new cases.

In Northeast Louisiana, 127 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,969 cases and 163 deaths.

On Sunday, Ouachita Parish reported 3 new deaths while Madison Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Sunday, Tensas Parish rescinded 1 case from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: