Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 696 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 696 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, October 23. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 178,870 and the total number of deaths to 5,614 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 67 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,911 cases and 160 deaths.
On Friday, Franklin, Jackson, and West Carroll parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Friday, Jackson Parish rescinded 1 case from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,911 cases, 160 deaths (31 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,633 cases, 48 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,305 cases, 45 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,098 cases, 51 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish – 893 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 885 cases, 26 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 872 cases, 16 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 846 cases, 23 deaths (1 rescinded case, 1 new death)
- Winn Parish – 680 cases, 19 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 597 cases, 16 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 578 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 490 cases, 10 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 460 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 371 cases, 12 deaths (1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 345 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 187 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
