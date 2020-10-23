Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 696 new cases, 21 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 696 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, October 23. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 178,870 and the total number of deaths to 5,614 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 67 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,911 cases and 160 deaths.

On Friday, Franklin, Jackson, and West Carroll parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Friday, Jackson Parish rescinded 1 case from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: