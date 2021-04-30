Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 689 new cases, 6 new deaths on April 30

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 689 new cases and 6 new deaths on Friday, April 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 458,581 and the total number of deaths to 10,382.

The number of probable cases rose by 255 to 69,094 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 430 to a total of 389,487. The number of probable deaths rose by 2 for a total of 918 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 4 to 9,464. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 12 and the use of ventilators went down by 7. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 320 with 45 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 49 new cases were reported while 12 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,572 total confirmed cases and 406 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: