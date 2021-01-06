Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,882 new cases, 46 new deaths, 16,661 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,882 new cases and 48 new deaths on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 333,524 and the total number of deaths to 7,681 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 2,734 to 33,557 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 4,142 to a total of 299,967. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 14 to 408 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 32 for a total of 7,273. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations continued to rise on Wednesday by 19 and the use of ventilators went up by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,993 with 207 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 16,661 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the total of presumed recovered to 280,373. This number is updated on Wednesday’s.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the LDH reported 11,163 new vaccinations since Thursday, December 31, 2020. So far, 56,452 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 54 since Thursday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 379 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,665 total confirmed cases and 276 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: