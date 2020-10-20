Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 685 new cases, 6 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 685 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, October 20. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 176,681 and the total number of deaths to 5,572 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 109 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,819 cases and 160 deaths.
On Tuesday, Ouachita and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death. Caldwell Parish had three cases rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,819 cases, 160 deaths (34 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,607 cases, 48 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,276 cases, 44 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,075 cases, 49 deaths (14 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 892 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 877 cases, 25 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 856 cases, 16 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 814 cases, 22 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 672 cases, 19 deaths (7 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 575 cases, 16 deaths (13 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 573 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 480 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 457 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 368 cases, 11 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 336 cases, 3 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Tensas Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
