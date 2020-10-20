Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 685 new cases, 6 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 685 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, October 20. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 176,681 and the total number of deaths to 5,572 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 109 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,819 cases and 160 deaths.

On Tuesday, Ouachita and Morehouse parishes each reported 1 new death. Caldwell Parish had three cases rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: