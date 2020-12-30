Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 6,754 new cases, 51 new deaths, 16,211 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,754 new cases and 51 new deaths on Wednesday, December 30, bringing the total number of cases to 311,229 and the total number of deaths to 7,448 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 2,483 to 29,081 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 4,267 to a total of 282,148. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 7 to 370 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 44 for a total of 7,078. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Wednesday by 28, but the usage of ventilators went down by 8. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,717 with 210 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 16,211 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 263,712. This information is updated on Wednesdays.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. As of Tuesday, December 29, 2020, the LDH reported 5,203 new vaccinations. So far, 37,969 doses have been administered in total. 1,002 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 123 since last Tuesday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 563 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported while 1 case was rescinded in La Salle Parish. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 12,827 total confirmed cases and 260 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: