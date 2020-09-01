Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 667 new cases, 34 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 667 new cases and 34 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 148,882 and the total number of deaths to 4,821 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 115 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,509 cases and 129 deaths. Also on Tuesday, East Carroll Parish rescinded 4 cases while Jackson Parish rescinded 2 cases and West Carroll Parish rescinded one. Both Ouachita and Franklin parishes each reported 1 new death as well.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: