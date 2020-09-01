BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 667 new cases and 34 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 148,882 and the total number of deaths to 4,821 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 115 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,509 cases and 129 deaths. Also on Tuesday, East Carroll Parish rescinded 4 cases while Jackson Parish rescinded 2 cases and West Carroll Parish rescinded one. Both Ouachita and Franklin parishes each reported 1 new death as well.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,509 cases, 129 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,088 cases, 31 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 912 cases, 40 deaths (6 new cases)
- Union Parish – 829 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 825 cases, 7 deaths (34 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 696 cases, 9 deaths (9 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 602 cases, 17 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 552 cases, 16 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 529 cases, 3 deaths (4 cases rescinded)
- Jackson Parish – 475 cases, 21 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Concordia Parish – 436 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 391 cases, 5 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 375 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 314 cases, 9 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Caldwell Parish – 280 cases, 3 death (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 151 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Wednesday, Sep. 2
- ‘I was scared for him’: Louisiana woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 667 new cases, 34 new deaths on Tuesday
- Two Eunice men file petition to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Monroe mother accused of abusing daughter, leaving her stranded in the heat