Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 653 new cases, 10 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 653 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, October 13. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 172,801 and the total number of deaths to 5,486 for the state.

The Coronavirus Dashboard on the LDH’s website did not differentiate which cases reported on Tuesday were actually cases from Monday’s update. On Monday, the LDH faced technical issues that caused the LDH to only receive a limited number of test results.

In Northeast Louisiana, 75 new cases and 5 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,639 cases and 151 deaths. On Tuesday, Franklin Parish reported 2 new deaths and Union Parish reported 3 new deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,639 cases, 151 deaths (22 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,554 cases, 48 deaths (12 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,251 cases, 43 deaths (1 new case, 2 new deaths)

Union Parish – 1,041 cases, 49 deaths (8 new cases, 3 new deaths)

Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 853 cases, 23 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 830 cases, 15 deaths (9 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 753 cases, 22 deaths (9 new cases)

Winn Parish – 657 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 558 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 538 cases, 15 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish – 459 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 450 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 358 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 325 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 185 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

