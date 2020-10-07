Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 646 new cases, 9 new deaths, 3,710 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 646 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, October 7, plus an additional 406 backlogged cases. The backlog cases have collection dates before September 16, 2020.

This latest update brings the total number of cases to 170,097 and the total number of deaths to 5,411 for the state.

The state also reported 3,710 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 157,873. Presumed recoveries are updated once a week on the coronavirus dashboard.

In Northeast Louisiana, 95 new cases were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,494 cases and 150 deaths. On Wednesday, East Carroll, Catahoula, and Tensas parishes each had one case rescinded from their total case counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: