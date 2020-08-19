Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 640 new cases, 28 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 640 new cases and 28 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 139,903 and the total number of deaths to 4,431 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 134 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,161 cases and 121 deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,161cases, 121 deaths (59 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 1,004 cases, 23 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 867 cases, 39 deaths (11 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 762 cases, 35 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 648 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 649 cases, 8 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 558 cases, 14 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 526 cases, 2 death (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 499 cases, 10 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 404 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 384 cases, 9 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 352 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 329 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 313 cases, 8 deaths (7 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 245 cases, 3 death (no changes)
- Tensas Parish – 119 cases, 0 deaths (2 new cases)
