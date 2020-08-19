Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 640 new cases, 28 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 640 new cases and 28 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 139,903 and the total number of deaths to 4,431 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 134 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,161 cases and 121 deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: