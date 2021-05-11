Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 634 new cases, 13 new deaths on May 11

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 634 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 463,517 and the total number of deaths to 10,451.
The number of probable cases rose by 144 to 70,525 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 505 to a total of 392,992. The number of probable deaths rose by 3 for a total of 948 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 10 to 9,503. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 4 and the use of ventilators went down by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 320 with 31 on ventilators.
The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, May 10, 2021, the LDH reported 45,897 new vaccinations since Thursday, May 6, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 17,694 received their first doses while 30,199 received their final dose. So far, 2,796,183 doses have been administered in total and 1,349,231 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,262 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.
In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported while 10 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,714 total confirmed cases and 409 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,714 cases, 409 deaths (22 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,389 cases, 86 deaths (7 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,441 cases, 73 deaths (1 rescinded case, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 2,393 cases, 105 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish –2,063 cases, 70 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 2,001 cases, 43 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish –1,598 cases, 46 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –1,519 cases, 45 deaths (4 rescinded cases)
- Madison Parish –1,519 cases, 34 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –1,158 cases, 33 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,102 cases, 39 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish –996 cases, 25 deaths (4 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –907 cases, 33 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –887 cases, 21 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 769 cases, 24 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Tensas Parish –317 cases, 6 deaths (2 rescinded cases)