Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 63 new cases, 14 new deaths on Monday as LDH faces technical issues

BATON ROUGE, La. — After battling technical issues on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health only reported 63 new cases and 14 new deaths. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 172,119 and the total number of deaths to 5,476 for the state.
The LDH added this statement regarding Monday’s partial results to the Coronavirus Dashboard: “Due to technology issues on 10/12 LDH received a limited set of lab results affecting cases and tests. Today’s update reflects those limited results Any remaining tests and cases that would have been received and reported today will be added to tomorrow’s (Oct. 13) update.”
In Northeast Louisiana, 20 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,617 cases and 151 deaths. On Monday, East Carroll Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Jackson Parish rescinded 1 case, Union Parish rescinded 2 cases, and La Salle Parish rescinded 3 cases.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,617 cases, 151 deaths (7 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,542 cases, 48 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,250 cases, 41 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 1,033 cases, 46 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Madison Parish – 889 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 853 cases, 23 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 821 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 744 cases, 22 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Winn Parish – 655 cases, 19 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 554 cases, 6 deaths (1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 538 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 457 cases, 10 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 447 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 358 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 324 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish – 183 cases, 2 deaths (no change)
