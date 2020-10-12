Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 63 new cases, 14 new deaths on Monday as LDH faces technical issues

BATON ROUGE, La. — After battling technical issues on Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health only reported 63 new cases and 14 new deaths. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 172,119 and the total number of deaths to 5,476 for the state.

The LDH added this statement regarding Monday’s partial results to the Coronavirus Dashboard: “Due to technology issues on 10/12 LDH received a limited set of lab results affecting cases and tests. Today’s update reflects those limited results Any remaining tests and cases that would have been received and reported today will be added to tomorrow’s (Oct. 13) update.”

In Northeast Louisiana, 20 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 6 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,617 cases and 151 deaths. On Monday, East Carroll Parish reported 1 new death. Also on Monday, Jackson Parish rescinded 1 case, Union Parish rescinded 2 cases, and La Salle Parish rescinded 3 cases.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: