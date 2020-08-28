Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 627 new cases, 30 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 627 new cases and 30 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 146,243 and the total number of deaths to 4,741 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 96 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,441 cases and 128 deaths.

Ouachita, Franklin, Morehouse, Winn, Jackson, and Concordia parishes each reported 1 new death on Friday.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,441 cases, 128 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 1,077 cases, 29 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 896 cases, 39 deaths (9 new cases)

Union Parish – 818 cases, 39 deaths (11 new cases)

Madison Parish – 783 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 682 cases, 9 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 587 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 542 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 531 cases, 2 death (no change)

Jackson Parish – 451 cases, 21 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 427 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

La Salle Parish – 382 cases, 5 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 366 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 312 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 276 cases, 3 death (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 137 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

