Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 622 new cases, 18 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 622 new cases and 18 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 143,565 and the total number of deaths to 4,623 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 63 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,389 cases and 124 deaths. One death was reported in Ouachita, Franklin, Jackson, and Richland parishes.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,389 cases, 124 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new death)

Franklin Parish – 1,042 cases, 26 deaths (1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 885 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)

Union Parish – 788 cases, 39 deaths (5 new cases)

Madison Parish – 655 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 667 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 570 cases, 15 deaths (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 529 cases, 2 death (no change)

Winn Parish – 517 cases, 15 deaths (6 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 421 cases, 20 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Concordia Parish – 411 cases, 9 deaths (9 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 379 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 351 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 321 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 271 cases, 3 death (7 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 127 cases, 1 death (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: