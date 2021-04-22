Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 615 new cases, 8 new deaths on April 22

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 615 new cases and 8 new deaths on Thursday, April 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 455,000 and the total number of deaths to 10,324.

The number of probable cases rose by 206 to 68,009 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 417 to a total of 386,991. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 for a total of 903 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 3 to 9,421. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Thursday by 2 and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 334 with 41 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, April 22, 2021, the LDH reported 79,543 new vaccinations since Mondy, April 19, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 19,761 received their first doses while 60,246 received their second and final dose. So far, 2,522,672 doses have been administered in total and 1,157,671 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,249 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 32 new cases were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,455 total confirmed cases and 404 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: