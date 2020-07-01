Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 60,178 total cases, 3,130 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health brought the state’s total number of cases to 60,178 and the total number of deaths to 3,130 on Wednesday, July 1.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 140 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 2,474 cases and 75 deaths, an increase of 82 cases and 1 death since Tuesday’s update.

According to the LDH website, there are currently 799 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those who are hospitalized, 84 are on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 2,474 cases, 75 deaths (82 new cases, 1 new death)

cases, deaths (82 new cases, 1 new death) Franklin Parish – 471 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases)

cases, deaths (4 new cases) East Carroll Parish – 445 cases, 1 death (5 new cases)

cases, death (5 new cases) Union Parish – 433 cases, 24 deaths (11 new cases)

cases, deaths (11 new cases) Madison Parish – 362 cases, 2 deaths (6 new cases)

cases, deaths (6 new cases) Lincoln Parish – 329 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)

cases, deaths (6 new cases) Winn Parish – 244 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

cases, deaths (2 new cases) Morehouse Parish – 239 cases, 8 deaths (4 new cases)

cases, deaths (4 new cases) Jackson Parish – 213 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases)

cases, deaths (2 new cases) Catahoula Parish – 190 cases, 3 deaths (no change)

cases, deaths (no change) Richland Parish – 195 cases, 4 deaths (7 new cases)

cases, deaths (7 new cases) West Carroll Parish – 134 cases, 5 deaths (10 new cases)

cases, deaths (10 new cases) Concordia Parish – 111 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

cases, deaths (no change) Caldwell Parish – 105 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

cases, death (1 new case) La Salle Parish – 97 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

cases, deaths (no change) Tensas Parish – 26 cases, 0 deaths (no change)

