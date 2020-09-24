Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 581 new cases, 16 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 581 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 163,222 and the total number of deaths to 5,241 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 79 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,163 cases and 142 deaths. On Thursday, Ouachita and Lincoln parishes each reported 1 new death. Union Parish had a total of 5 cases rescinded from their total case count while East and West Carroll parishes each had 1 case rescinded.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,163 cases, 142 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,217 cases, 48 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 1,197 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 954 cases, 42 deaths (5 rescinded cases)
- Madison Parish – 867 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 774 cases, 22 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 751 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 631 cases, 22 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 619 cases, 18 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 541 cases, 4 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Concordia Parish – 511 cases, 13 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 432 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 423 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 342 cases, 10 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Caldwell Parish – 300 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish – 159 cases, 2 deaths (no change)
