Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 581 new cases, 16 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 581 new cases and 16 new deaths on Thursday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 163,222 and the total number of deaths to 5,241 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 79 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,163 cases and 142 deaths. On Thursday, Ouachita and Lincoln parishes each reported 1 new death. Union Parish had a total of 5 cases rescinded from their total case count while East and West Carroll parishes each had 1 case rescinded.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: