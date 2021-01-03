Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,780 new cases, 49 new deaths; First official update for 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,780 new cases and 49 new deaths on Sunday, January 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 321,058 and the total number of deaths to 7,537 for the state.

This update reflects 3 days worth of COVID-19 reportings. The LDH did not update on New Years Day.

The number of probable cases rose by 181 to 29,798 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 5,602 to a total of 291,079. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 2 to 375 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 47 for a total of 7,162. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Sunday by 102 and the use of ventilators went up by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,833 with 204 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22. On Thursday, December 31, 2020, the LDH reported 7,320 new vaccinations. So far, 45,289 doses have been administered in total. 1,294 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 292 since Tuesday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 540 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,295 total confirmed cases and 264 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: