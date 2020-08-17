Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 567 new cases, 19 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 567 new cases and 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 138,485 and the total number of deaths to 4,403 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 59 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,161 cases and 117 deaths. Lincoln, Morehouse, and West Carroll Parishes each rescinded one case from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,161cases, 117 deaths (17 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 996 cases, 22 deaths (3 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 856 cases, 35 deaths (Note: LDH rescinded 1 case from total count)

Union Parish – 754 cases, 35 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 646 cases, 6 deaths (5 new cases)

Richland Parish – 642 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 553 cases, 14 deaths (Note: LDH rescinded 1 case from total count)

East Carroll Parish – 525 cases, 2 death (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 492 cases, 9 deaths (13 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 403 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 376 cases, 9 deaths (9 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 350 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 321 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 306 cases, 8 deaths (Note: LDH rescinded 1 case from total count)

Caldwell Parish – 245 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 117 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: