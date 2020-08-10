Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 562 new cases, 24 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 562 new cases and 24 new deaths on Monday. This update brings the total number of cases to 131,961 and the total number of deaths to 4,169 for the state.

The LDH did note that laboratory testing appeared to be incomplete on Monday and that this could potentially affect the case and test counts. They have staff currently looking into the issue.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 95 new cases and 5 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 4,896 cases and 113 deaths. Today, the LDH reported 1 new death in Franklin Parish, 1 new death in Richland Parish, 1 new death in East Carroll Parish, 1 new death in Morehouse Parish, and 1 new death in Caldwell Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 4,896 cases, 113 deaths (26 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 938 cases, 18 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 805 cases, 31 deaths (8 new cases)

Union Parish – 708 cases, 33 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 613 cases, 6 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 602 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Morehouse Parish – 531 cases, 12 deaths (37 new cases, 1 new death)

East Carroll Parish – 520 cases, 2 death (1 new case, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 425 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 376 cases, 18 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 334 cases, 9 deaths (7 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 305 cases, 2 death (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 295 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 294 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)

Caldwell Parish – 221 cases, 3 death (3 new cases, 1 new death)

Tensas Parish – 89 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case)

