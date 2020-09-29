Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 553 new cases, 10 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 553 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 165,624 and the total number of deaths to 5,308 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 56 new cases were reported while 13 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,276 cases and 144 deaths. On Tuesday, 9 cases were rescinded from Richland Parish’s total case count, 2 cases were rescinded from Union Parish’s, and both Concordia and Caldwell parishes each had 1 case rescinded from their total case counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,276 cases, 144 deaths (18 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,338 cases, 48 deaths (5 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,215 cases, 39 deaths (11 new cases)

Union Parish – 967 cases, 43 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Madison Parish – 880 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 786 cases, 22 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 779 cases, 12 deaths (9 cases rescinded)

Jackson Parish – 655 cases, 22 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 632 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 548 cases, 4 deaths (no change)

Concordia Parish – 511 cases, 14 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Catahoula Parish – 437 cases, 10 deaths (3 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 426 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 347 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 301 cases, 3 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Tensas Parish – 162 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

