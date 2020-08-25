Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 550 new cases, 33 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 550 new cases and 33 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 144,116 and the total number of deaths to 4,656 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 89 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported. Also on Tuesday, 50 cases across Northeast Louisiana were rescinded from the official counts. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,355 cases and 125 deaths. Ouachita and Madison parishes also reported one death each.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,355 cases, 125 deaths (1 new death, 34 cases rescinded)

Franklin Parish – 1,059 cases, 26 deaths (17 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 883 cases, 39 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Union Parish – 796 cases, 39 deaths (8 new cases)

Madison Parish – 671 cases, 7 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 664 cases, 9 deaths (3 cases rescinded)

Morehouse Parish – 580 cases, 15 deaths (10 new cases)

Winn Parish – 531 cases, 15 deaths (14 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 530 cases, 2 death (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 425 cases, 20 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 420 cases, 9 deaths (9 new cases)

La Salle Parish – 379 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Catahoula Parish – 354 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 310 cases, 8 deaths (11 cases rescinded)

Caldwell Parish – 271 cases, 3 death (no change)

Tensas Parish – 134 cases, 1 death (7 new cases)

