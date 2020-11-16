Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 547 new cases and new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 547 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, November 16, bringing the total number of cases to 197,467 and the total number of deaths to 5,902 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,121 total cases and 175 total deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 8,121 cases, 175 deaths (32 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,943 cases, 53 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,487 cases, 53 deaths (12 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,209 cases, 54 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,031 cases, 21 deaths (5 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,010 cases, 29 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 934 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 962 cases, 24 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 780 cases, 22 deaths (3 rescinded cases, 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 714 cases, 18 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 640 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 584 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 484 cases, 15 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 445 cases, 4 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 436 cases, 15 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 196 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
