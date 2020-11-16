Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 547 new cases and new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 547 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, November 16, bringing the total number of cases to 197,467 and the total number of deaths to 5,902 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 8,121 total cases and 175 total deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: