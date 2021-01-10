Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,413 new cases, 40 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,413 new cases and 40 new deaths on Sunday, January 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 346,289 and the total number of deaths to 7,873 for the state.

This update reflects 2 days worth of COVID-19 numbers.

The number of probable cases rose by 883 to 34,989 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 4,515 to a total of 310,957. The number of probable deaths also rose on Sunday by 4 to 426 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 36 for a total of 7,447. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations fell on Sunday by 109 and the use of ventilators went up by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,960 with 225 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the LDH reported 25,133 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 18,065 received their first doses while 7,068 received their second and final dose. So far, 74,517 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 382 new cases and 6 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,149 total confirmed cases and 295 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: