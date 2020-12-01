Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,326 new cases and 35 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,326 new cases and 35 new deaths on Tuesday, December 1, bringing the total number of cases to 237,740 and the total number of deaths to 6,455 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose to 13,330 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 224,410. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday to 261 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose to 6,194.

The LDH did note on the Coronavirus Dashboard that some COVID-19 data being reported on Tuesday should have been reported on November 29-30 but was not due to a processing error. They did not specify what COVID-19 data was affected by this error.

In Northeast Louisiana, 348 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 9,727 total confirmed cases and 195 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: