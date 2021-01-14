Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 5,318 new cases, 58 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,318 new cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday, January 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 361,148 and the total number of deaths to 8,080 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 2,187 to 40,686 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,126 to a total of 320,462. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 9 to 449 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 49 for a total of 7,631. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Thursday by 54 and the use of ventilators went up by 10. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,975 with 245 on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the LDH reported 18,241 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 298,614. This information is updated once a week on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the LDH reported 41,679 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 7, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 16,404 received their first doses while 14,584 received their second and final dose. So far, 201,377 doses have been administered in total. 1,677 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 239 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,507 total confirmed cases and 306 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: