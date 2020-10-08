Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 526 new cases, 5 new deaths, 3,710 presumed recoveries on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 526 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, October 8.

This latest update brings the total number of cases to 170,621 and the total number of deaths to 5,416 for the state.

The state also reported 3,710 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 157,873. Presumed recoveries are updated once a week on the coronavirus dashboard.

In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,535 cases and 151 deaths. On Thursday, Ouachita Parish and Richland Parish reported 1 new death each. La Salle Parish rescinded 1 case.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: