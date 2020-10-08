Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 526 new cases, 5 new deaths, 3,710 presumed recoveries on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 526 new cases and 5 new deaths on Thursday, October 8.
This latest update brings the total number of cases to 170,621 and the total number of deaths to 5,416 for the state.
The state also reported 3,710 new presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 157,873. Presumed recoveries are updated once a week on the coronavirus dashboard.
In Northeast Louisiana, 88 new cases were reported while 1 case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,535 cases and 151 deaths. On Thursday, Ouachita Parish and Richland Parish reported 1 new death each. La Salle Parish rescinded 1 case.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,535 cases, 151 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,471 cases, 48 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,239 cases, 41 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,019 cases, 46 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 888 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 836 cases, 22 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 805 cases, 14 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 718 cases, 22 deaths (15 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 646 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 549 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 525 cases, 15 deaths (no change)
- Catahoula Parish – 444 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 439 cases, 10 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- West Carroll Parish – 354 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 318 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 162 cases, 2 deaths (no change)
