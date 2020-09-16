Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 508 new cases, 18 new deaths, 5,130 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 508 new cases and 18 new deaths on Wednesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 158,826 and the total number of deaths to 5,126 for the state.
5,130 presumed recoveries were also reported, bringing the total to 145,570 presumed recoveries as of September 14, 2020. The presumed recoveries are updated once a week.
In Northeast Louisiana, 64 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,921 cases and 138 deaths.
There were some recessions reported on Tuesday as well. One case in Winn Parish and three cases in La Salle parish were rescinded while one death was rescinded from Jackson Parish’s count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,921 cases, 138 deaths (25 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,167 cases, 35 deaths (5 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,057 cases, 44 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 923 cases, 41 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 857 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 740 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 718 cases, 19 deaths (13 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 597 cases, 18 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Jackson Parish – 586 cases, 22 deaths (1 death rescinded)
- East Carroll Parish – 539 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 498 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 422 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 412 cases, 7 deaths (3 cases rescinded)
- West Carroll Parish – 334 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 298 cases, 3 death (no change)
- Tensas Parish – 158 cases, 2 death (no change)
