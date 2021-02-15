Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 507 new cases, 33 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 507 new cases and 33 new deaths on Monday, February 15, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 420,394 and the total number of deaths to 9,325.

The number of probable cases rose by 20 to 56,925 on Monday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 483 to a total of 363,469. The number of probable deaths rose by 5 to a total of 634 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 28 to 8,691. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased again on Monday by 26 and the use of ventilators decreased by 5. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 849 with 137 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the LDH reported 61,973 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 33,888 received their first doses while 28,085 received their second and final dose. So far, 699,334 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 27 new cases and no new deaths were reported while 8 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,006 total confirmed cases and 371 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: