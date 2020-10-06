Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 506 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 506 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, October 6. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 169,044 and the total number of deaths to 5,402 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 45 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,451 cases and 150 deaths. On Monday, Ouachita and Catahoula parishes each reported 1 new death. Madison Parish rescinded 1 case, Richland Parish rescinded 2 cases, and Jackson Parish rescinded 4 cases from their total case counts.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,451 cases, 150 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 1,448 cases, 48 deaths (9 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,233 cases, 41 deaths (5 new cases)

Union Parish – 1,011 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)

Madison Parish – 888 cases, 8 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Morehouse Parish – 829 cases, 22 deaths (5 new cases)

Richland Parish – 800 cases, 13 deaths (2 cases rescinded)

Jackson Parish – 688 cases, 22 deaths (4 cases rescinded)

Winn Parish – 643 cases, 19 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish – 549 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)

Concordia Parish – 524 cases, 15 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 443 cases, 12 deaths (1 new death)

La Salle Parish – 438 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 352 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 309 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 163 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)

