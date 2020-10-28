Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 503 new cases, 10 new deaths on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 503 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday, October 28. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 181,443 and the total number of deaths to 5,676 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 38 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,036 cases and 165 deaths.

On Wednesday, Morehouse, Richland, and Jackson parishes each reported 1 new death. Also on Wednesday, Richland and East Carroll parishes each rescinded 2 cases from their total case count while Tensas Parish rescinded 1 case from theirs.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: