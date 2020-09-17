Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 500 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 500 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 159,304 and the total number of deaths to 5,143 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 75 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,952 cases and 138 deaths. Also on Thursday, the LDH rescinded 1 case from Caldwell Parish’s total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: