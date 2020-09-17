Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 500 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 500 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 159,304 and the total number of deaths to 5,143 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 75 new cases were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,952 cases and 138 deaths. Also on Thursday, the LDH rescinded 1 case from Caldwell Parish’s total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,952 cases, 138 deaths (31 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,169 cases, 35 deaths (2 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,064 cases, 44 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish – 926 cases, 41 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 857 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Richland Parish – 741 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 722 cases, 19 deaths (4 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 603 cases, 22 deaths (17 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 597 cases, 18 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 540 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 500 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 424 cases, 9 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 413 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 337 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 297 cases, 3 death (1 case rescinded)
- Tensas Parish – 159 cases, 2 death (1 new case)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest of Prairieville Man on Charges of Child Exploitation
- “Majority” of LSU Baseball players in quarantine
- Trump announces ‘1776 Commission’ to promote ‘patriotic education’
- Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
- Robinson alleges Letlow tried to “buy him out” of 5th Congressional District race