Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 497 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 497 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 157,947 and the total number of deaths to 5,082 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 104 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,891 cases and 138 deaths. On Monday, one new death was reported in Winn Parish.

There also were some rescissions reported in Northeast Louisiana on Monday. West Carroll Parish rescinded two cases while East Carroll Parish rescinded one case from its total count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: