Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 497 new cases, 17 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 497 new cases and 17 new deaths on Monday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 157,947 and the total number of deaths to 5,082 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 104 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,891 cases and 138 deaths. On Monday, one new death was reported in Winn Parish.
There also were some rescissions reported in Northeast Louisiana on Monday. West Carroll Parish rescinded two cases while East Carroll Parish rescinded one case from its total count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 5,891 cases, 138 deaths (39 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,163 cases, 35 deaths (18 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,057 cases, 43 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish – 913 cases, 41 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 854 cases, 8 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 738 cases, 10 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 704 cases, 19 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 592 cases, 18 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish – 538 cases, 4 deaths (1 case rescinded)
- Jackson Parish – 584 cases, 23 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 497 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 414 cases, 7 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 420 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 330 cases, 9 deaths (2 cases rescinded)
- Caldwell Parish – 298 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 158 cases, 1 death (no change)
