Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 12 new deaths on May 12

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 481 new cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 463,997 and the total number of deaths to 10,463.

The number of probable cases rose by 191 to 70,716 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to a total of 393,281. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 for a total of 949 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 11 to 9,514. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased on Wednesday by 8 and the use of ventilators went down by 3. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 328 with 28 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Monday, May 10, 2021, the LDH reported 45,897 new vaccinations since Thursday, May 6, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 17,694 received their first doses while 30,199 received their final dose. So far, 2,796,183 doses have been administered in total and 1,349,231 people have completed their vaccinations. 2,262 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 37 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 7 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,723 total confirmed cases and 409 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: