Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,673 new cases, 53 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,673 new cases and 53 new deaths on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 352,939 and the total number of deaths to 7,971 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,413 to 37,357 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,292 to a total of 315,582. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 6 to 435 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 47 for a total of 7,536. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations climbed on Tuesday by 53 and the use of ventilators went up by 12. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,035 with 244 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the LDH reported 78,113 new vaccinations since Thursday, January 7, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 63,529 received their first doses while 14,584 received their second and final dose. So far, 159,698 doses have been administered in total. 1,595 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 249 new cases and 12 new deaths were reported while 3 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 14,211 total confirmed cases and 295 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: