Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,526 new cases, 47 new deaths on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,526 new cases and 47 new deaths on Thursday, January 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 338,054 and the total number of deaths to 7,728 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 608 to 34,165 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,922 to a total of 303,889. The number of probable deaths also rose on Thursday by 1 to 409 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 46 for a total of 7,319. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations rose again on Thursday by 40 and the use of ventilators went up by 12. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,033 with 219 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, January 7, 2021, the LDH reported 25,133 new vaccinations since Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 18,065 received their first doses while 7,068 received their second and final dose. So far, 74,517 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 431 new cases and 19 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,878 total confirmed cases and 288 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: