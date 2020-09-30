Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 452 new cases, 13 new deaths, 4,523 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 452 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 166,033 and the total number of deaths to 5,321 for the state.

Louisiana also reported 4,523 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the total presumed recovered to 154,163. The number of presumed recoveries is updated once per week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

In Northeast Louisiana, 59 new cases and one new death were reported while one case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,294 cases and 144 deaths. On Tuesday, Union Parish reported one new death. La Salle Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 6,294 cases, 144 deaths (18 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 1,353 cases, 48 deaths (15 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,215 cases, 39 deaths (no change)

Union Parish – 969 cases, 44 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Madison Parish – 881 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 790 cases, 22 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 782 cases, 12 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 662 cases, 22 deaths (7 new cases)

Winn Parish – 634 cases, 18 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 550 cases, 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 513 cases, 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 437 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish – 425 cases, 7 deaths (1 case rescinded)

West Carroll Parish – 349 cases, 10 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 302 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 162 cases, 2 deaths (no change)

