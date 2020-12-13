Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday, December 13, bringing the total number of cases to 268,613 and the total number of deaths to 6,818 for the state.
The number of probable cases rose by 747 to 189,312 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 3,675 to a total of 249,301. The number of probable deaths also rose on Sunday by 5 to 307 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 46 for a total of 6,511.
Hospitalizations fell on Friday by 56, but only 5 patients were taken off of ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,533 with 167 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 456 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,022 total confirmed cases and 208 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 11,022 cases, 208 deaths (202 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,475 cases, 61 deaths (36 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,815 cases, 72 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,596 cases, 38 deaths (41 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,435 cases, 58 deaths (24 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,340 cases, 28 deaths (23 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,143 cases, 33 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 1,137 cases, 15 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 1,085 cases, 26 deaths (51 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 953 cases, 25 deaths (10 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 793 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 740 cases, 15 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 741 cases, 23 deaths (15 new cases, 2 new deaths)
- Caldwell Parish – 632 cases, 16 deaths (8 new cases, 4 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish – 627 cases, 17 deaths (9 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 236 cases, 3 deaths (6 new cases)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday
- CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and up
- EXCLUSIVE: A guided walk-through of the White House decked out for the holidays
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
- Spread holiday cheer to nursing homes with traveling mailbox