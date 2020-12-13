Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,462 new cases and 51 new deaths on Sunday, December 13, bringing the total number of cases to 268,613 and the total number of deaths to 6,818 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 747 to 189,312 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 3,675 to a total of 249,301. The number of probable deaths also rose on Sunday by 5 to 307 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 46 for a total of 6,511.

Hospitalizations fell on Friday by 56, but only 5 patients were taken off of ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,533 with 167 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 456 new cases and 9 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 11,022 total confirmed cases and 208 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: