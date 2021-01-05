Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,454 new cases, 50 new deaths on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,454 new cases and 50 new deaths on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 326,648 and the total number of deaths to 7,635 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 826 to 30,823 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases climbed by 3,641 to a total of 295,825. The number of probable deaths also rose on Tuesday by 7 to 394 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 43 for a total of 7,241. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations jumped on Tuesday by 83 but the use of ventilators went down by 2. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 1,974 with 205 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the LDH reported 11,163 new vaccinations since Thursday, December 31, 2020. So far, 56,452 doses have been administered in total. 1,348 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations, an increase of 54 since Thursday. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 373 new cases and 15 new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 13,448 total confirmed cases and 271 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: