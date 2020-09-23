Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 440 new cases, 7 new deaths, 4,070 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 440 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 162,645 and the total number of deaths to 5,225 for the state.

On Wednesday the LDH also reported 4,070 presumed recoveries, bringing the total presumed recovered count to 149,640. Presumed recoveries are updated once per week.

In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 1 new death were reported while only one case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,122 cases and 141 deaths. Franklin Parish reported 1 new death while Tensas Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: