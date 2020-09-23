Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 440 new cases, 7 new deaths, 4,070 presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — According to the Louisiana Department of Health website, Louisiana reported 440 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 162,645 and the total number of deaths to 5,225 for the state.
On Wednesday the LDH also reported 4,070 presumed recoveries, bringing the total presumed recovered count to 149,640. Presumed recoveries are updated once per week.
In Northeast Louisiana, 35 new cases and 1 new death were reported while only one case was rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 6,122 cases and 141 deaths. Franklin Parish reported 1 new death while Tensas Parish had one case rescinded from their total case count.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 6,122 cases, 141 deaths (2 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,199 cases, 47 deaths (8 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,193 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 959 cases, 42 deaths (6 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 866 cases, 8 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 770 cases, 22 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 749 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 632 cases, 22 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 616 cases, 18 deaths (5 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 542 cases, 4 deaths (no change)
- Concordia Parish – 508 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 432 cases, 10 deaths (no change)
- La Salle Parish – 421 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 343 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 300 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 159 cases, 2 deaths (1 rescinded case)
