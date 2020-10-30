Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 434 new cases, 11 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 434 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday October 30. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 182,270 and the total number of deaths to 5,705 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 78 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,082 cases and 167 deaths.

On Friday, Ouachita, Union, and Winn parishes each reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: