Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 434 new cases, 11 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 434 new cases and 11 new deaths on Friday October 30. This latest update brings the total number of cases to 182,270 and the total number of deaths to 5,705 for the state.
In Northeast Louisiana, 78 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 7,082 cases and 167 deaths.
On Friday, Ouachita, Union, and Winn parishes each reported 1 new death.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 7,082 cases, 167 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 1,688 cases, 50 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,348 cases, 47 deaths (9 new cases)
- Union Parish – 1,127 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 896 cases, 27 deaths (4 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 895 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 901 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 861 cases, 24 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 695 cases, 20 deaths (1 new death)
- Concordia Parish – 611 cases, 16 deaths (no change)
- East Carroll Parish – 586 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 517 cases, 10 deaths (14 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 465 cases, 15 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 377 cases, 13 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 367 cases, 3 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 187 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case)
