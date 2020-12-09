Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,339 new cases, 32 new deaths, 15,039 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,339 new cases and 32 new deaths on Wednesday, December 9, bringing the total number of cases to 258,914 and the total number of deaths to 6,684 for the state.

The number of probable cases rose by 1,680 to 17,566 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,672 to a total of 241,348. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 2 to 291 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 30 for a total of 6,393.

A total of 21 new hospitalized patients were reported along with 12 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,537 with 177 on ventilators.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 15,039 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 217,930.

In Northeast Louisiana, 210 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 2 cases in East Carroll Parish were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,591 total confirmed cases and 201 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: