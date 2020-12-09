Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 4,339 new cases, 32 new deaths, 15,039 new presumed recoveries on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,339 new cases and 32 new deaths on Wednesday, December 9, bringing the total number of cases to 258,914 and the total number of deaths to 6,684 for the state.
The number of probable cases rose by 1,680 to 17,566 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases jumped by 2,672 to a total of 241,348. The number of probable deaths also rose on Wednesday by 2 to 291 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 30 for a total of 6,393.
A total of 21 new hospitalized patients were reported along with 12 more being placed on ventilators. This brings the total of hospitalized patients to 1,537 with 177 on ventilators.
Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 15,039 new presumed recoveries. This brings the total number of presumed recovered to 217,930.
In Northeast Louisiana, 210 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 2 cases in East Carroll Parish were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 10,591 total confirmed cases and 201 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 10,591 cases, 201 deaths (109 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 2,403 cases, 59 deaths (15 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 1,786 cases, 69 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 1,515 cases, 36 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 1,392 cases, 58 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 1,298 cases, 28 deaths (7 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 1,123 cases, 32 deaths (15 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 1,119 cases, 14 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 1,002 cases, 25 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 938 cases, 25 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 778 cases, 11 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- La Salle Parish – 719 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 710 cases, 21 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 615 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 611 cases, 17 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 227 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)
