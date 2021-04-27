Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 433 new cases, 10 new deaths on April 27

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 433 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 456,884 and the total number of deaths to 10,352.

The number of probable cases rose by 104 to 68,540 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 348 to a total of 388,344. The number of probable deaths rose by 1 for a total of 907 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,445. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 11 and the use of ventilators went down by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 308 with 46 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 31 new cases and 1 new death were reported while 17 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,500 total confirmed cases and 406 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: