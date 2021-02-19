Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 430 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 430 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, February 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 422,287 and the total number of deaths to 9,440.
The number of probable cases rose by 64 to 57,375 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 377 to a total of 364,912. The number of probable deaths rose by 9 to a total of 662 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 25 to 8,778. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 17 but the use of ventilators increased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 806 with 129 on ventilators.
In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases were reported while 15 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,016 total confirmed cases and 374 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 16,016 cases, 374 deaths (3 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 3,236 cases, 83 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 2,322 cases, 100 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Morehouse Parish – 2,315 cases, 64 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –1,973 cases, 68 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 1,917 cases, 39 deaths (3 rescinded cases)
- Concordia Parish –1,515 cases, 41 deaths (1 rescinded case)
- Madison Parish – 1,505 cases, 29 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –1,427 cases, 41 deaths (6 rescinded cases)
- Winn Parish – 1,114 cases, 32 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 1,078 cases, 36 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- La Salle Parish – 910 cases, 23 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –869 cases, 19 deaths (2 rescinded cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 840 cases, 30 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 758 cases, 21 deaths (no change)
- Tensas Parish –315 cases, 5 deaths (1 new case)