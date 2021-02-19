Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 430 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 430 new cases and 34 new deaths on Friday, February 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 422,287 and the total number of deaths to 9,440.

The number of probable cases rose by 64 to 57,375 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 377 to a total of 364,912. The number of probable deaths rose by 9 to a total of 662 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 25 to 8,778. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 17 but the use of ventilators increased by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 806 with 129 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 23 new cases were reported while 15 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,016 total confirmed cases and 374 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: