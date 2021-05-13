Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 426 new cases, 6 new deaths on May 13

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 426 new cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday, May 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 464,412 and the total number of deaths to 10,469.

The number of probable cases rose by 92 to 70,808 on Thursday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 323 to a total of 393,604. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 for a total of 953 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 2 to 9,516. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Thursday by 2 and the use of ventilators increased by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 326 with 32 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 54 new cases were reported while 16 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,751 total confirmed cases and 409 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: